Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has suspended academic activities temporarily for undergraduate students and ordered them to evacuate the hostel within 24 hours after a clash between students.

While talking to ANI, Dr RK Gupta, Director, RIMS alleged that the students are not showing discipline and doing other activities putting studies at stake.

He said, "We have noticed a reduction in discipline and students are indulging in other activities leaving their studies. Students stay outside till late at night and have parties. So, to maintain discipline we have decided to empty the hostel and re-allot the hostels with a new method and try to establish discipline".

The order will affect nearly 600 students who have been asked to immediately evacuate their hostels.

This decision was taken after witnessing a clash between students of two batches during a birthday bash.

The RIMS administration said that the students have been continuously displaying indiscipline and are also disobeying the administration's instructions.

Many students had barged into the director's residence on Tuesday night misbehaved with security guards and vandalized some portions.

On Thursday morning, many students gathered at RIMS administrative block against the order citing that their academics will be hampered.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students have been protesting the RIMS administration's orders to vacate the hostel. Students said the entire batch has a strength of at least 150 students.

"Few could be responsible. How all have been suspended? "students asked why they suffered from the misdeeds of a handful of students.

Responding to this, the Dean of Students' Welfare, Dr Shiv Priya said, "They will revoke suspension in batches. The notice to come back will be put on the website of the institution. The students will need to come back with their parents."

Meanwhile, a meeting of the students and welfare committee was held under the chairmanship of the Dean on Wednesday morning regarding this matter. It was decided that in view of continuous fighting and indiscipline between senior and junior students, RIMS Hostel (MBBS and Dental both) will be vacated for 15 days. Students will take all their belongings with them while leaving the room.

After 15 days, the process of room allotment will start afresh. The committee has also decided that when the students come to stay in the hostel again, they will have to bring their own and their parent's or guardian's affidavit along with them.

It should be clearly written in the affidavit that the student will not fight again or indulge in any kind of indiscipline. If he is found involved in such incidents again, legal action will be taken against him, as per the committee. (ANI)

