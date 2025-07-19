Seraikela, Jul 19 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday for allegedly killing their step-brother over a land dispute, police said.

The victim, Lakshman Hembram, was working on his paddy field when the accused persons, Manoj Hembram and Madan Hembram, stifled his head in the mud before crushing it with a big stone, they said.

The incident had happened three days ago in Rangpur village in the Seraikela police station area, they added.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said a special team led by SDPO (Seraikela) Sameer Sawaiya was formed to investigate and arrest the culprits.

The team gathered evidence and made the arrests, he said.

The accused persons confessed to the crime during interrogation, he added.

