Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 2 (PTI) Two persons were electrocuted to death and another was injured when wedding guests sitting on the roof of a moving bus came in contact with a hanging high tension electric wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jamua bridge in Manatu area when a group of people were going to attend a wedding at a temple in a bus.

Around 10 people were sitting on the roof of the bus and three of them came in contact with a high tension wire.

While one of them an uncle of the bridegroom - died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said.

The third person was admitted to the same hospital and his condition was stated to be serious.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

