Mumbai, December 2: Seeking to set aside all speculation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said "we are not here to take away anything and snatch investment from anyone instead we are in the process of giving the country a state-of-the-art new film city. The CM, who was on a two-day visit to Mumbai, said while speaking to the media. “We are giving a new thing – a world class infrastructure. Everyone needs to grow up, think big and provide better facilities in order to attract people. This is an open competition to provide better facilities and a secure environment and UP is ready for this.”

He said that the idea behind the proposed film city is not taking away anyone’s investment nor we are hindering anyone’s development and our sole objective is that India’s economy should develop into the strongest economy in the world. “All the states are making their contribution in the efforts of prime minister Narendra Modi and UP is giving its share in this (Film City) form. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘UP Film City to Be the Best in the World’.

This is not a `Pick and Choose’ matter and the state government has formulated its sectoral policy accordingly. "An investor needs a safe environment, conducive policies and a land bank, besides other infrastructure which Uttar Pradesh offers to them without any hitch,'' The UP CM said while asserting that Uttar Pradesh has all the resources at its disposal to make UP an ideal destination for the investors.

CM Yogi said that the Mumbai industry will remain in Mumbai and one should look at the positive point of view that Uttar Pradesh is creating a new film city with all modern technological and knowledge-based inputs.

He said his inetraction with the film personalities will come handy as their suggestions will help the state government in setting up a 'world-class film city in NCR in Uttar Pradesh devoid of any manifestation of regional bias. " Any world-clas structure is always for all the people and all such endeavours tend to take the country forward, he added.

The UP Chief Minister was here to attend a historic ceremony at Bombay Stock Exchange for listing of the bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the first by any municipal body in North India. During the course of his visit, he met the industrialists, investors, bankers and film personalities to stress upon how the state of Uttar Pradesh is ready to welcome them for making investment.