Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved the purchase of land for constructing a new guest house in Delhi-NCR, an official said.

The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Hospitality and Protocol Department to purchase the land.

The new building will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore, the official said.

A significant portion of the Jammu and Kashmir Guest House at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi was apportioned to the Union Territory of Ladakh following the enactment of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Consequently, Jammu and Kashmir retained only 10 staff quarters and block C of the Chanakyapuri guest house.

"The additional building will optimise accommodation for common citizens and patients of the Union Territory of J&K who frequent the national capital, enhancing the overall availability of lodging facilities,” the spokesperson said.

