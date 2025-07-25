Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday organised a special programme to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in the Government Higher Secondary School in Khour, a border area in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, near the Line of Control (LOC).

Indian Army officials informed the students about the glorious history of the Kargil War and inspired them to join the army.

They told the students about the Indian Army's accomplishments in the 1999 war and also explained the working style and discipline of the Indian Army.

The purpose of this programme was to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in children and prepare them to serve the country in future.

The army officials received a great response from the students.

Student Siya Sharma told the reporters, "The Indian Army officials delivered good lectures and informed us about the Kargil Vijay Diwas. We should also get inspired by them and join the army."

Student Mansi Bangotra said that the army personnel motivated the students and also told them about the Operation Sindoor.

"We felt good that Indian Army officials came to our school. Whenever we need them, the Indian Army is there for our school. They motivated us. They also told us about the Operation Sindoor," Mansi said.

Physics teacher Rhythm told reporters, "The Indian Army officials informed the students about the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which was on July 26, 1999. Students learnt new things. They also discussed the job opportunities in the Indian Army and told students about the process to join the army."

Teacher Arushi Sharma said, "They told us how the Pakistani army attacked and captured our land, and the Indian Army launched Operation Vijay in response and took back the captured land. They said that soldiers are trained to adapt to temperatures ranging from -50 degrees to 50 degrees."

Physical education teacher Sandeep Singh pointed out that earlier, girls did not join the NDA, unlike now.

"The programme was organised to motivate students. Children did not know when the Kargil War happened. The officials told all about the war. Earlier, girls did go to the NDA, but they joined the Indian Army," he said. (ANI)

