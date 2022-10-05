Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday exhorted people to stand united for the restoration of their "abridged" democratic and constitutional rights.

The former chief minister was addressing a series of public gatherings in Warwan and Marwah on the third day of his tour of the remote areas of Kishtwar district.

"People need to stand united for the restoration of abridged democratic and constitutional rights. If we don't do it, our future generations won't forgive us. The need of the hour is to unite," he said.

Abdullah said the "anti-J&K" forces are hell bent on dividing people.

"They are consistent in their efforts to create differences between the people by flaring up communal, regional and ethnic tensions. But we as a civilised society have to fight such divisive agenda democratically," he said without naming anyone but apparently referring to the BJP.

The former chief minister said the common man of Jammu and Kashmir must stand up for his rights.

"There can be no trade-off between development and one's dignity. Both have to go hand in hand. It's only the NC that can protect the unique identity of our diverse people across J&K and also strive to ensure fruits of development reach the last man living in Marwah, Warwan, Paddar, Inderwal, and Bhadarwah," Abdullah said.

Asking people who have attained the age of 18 years to register themselves as voters, he said they need to come out in huge numbers to vote at the time of the elections.

"There is no other way to salvage our future generation from the repercussions of ongoing assaults on our unique identity. If we err in our efforts, it will have a lasting impact on our future generations,” he said, referring to the Centre's move of abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

