Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake here early Saturday, destroying property worth crores of rupees, officials said.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: 24 Lakh Diyas at 51 Ghats, Ayodhya Aims To Set 'World Record'; Tribals From Jharkhand To Take Part in Deepotsav Celebrations on Diwali.

According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.

At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said.

Also Read | Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Ludhiana's Nichi Village, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)