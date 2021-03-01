Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements.

Speaking at the the first convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, held here at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Sinha said the Union government accords high priority to the education sector.

There is a need to "encourage innovation at the university level through outcome-based education so that the network of science and management firms, research institutes, technology firms, technical services would also be added to it in the future," Sinha said.

During the convocation, as many as 7,000 meritorious students, including 163 gold medalists were awarded degrees. In addition, 14 scholars were also awarded Doctorate and M.Phil degrees.

The Lt Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, congratulated the graduating students and gold medalists for their academic performance, and the faculty members for shaping the young minds.

He also extended best wishes to the parents and family members of the students.

The Lt Governor observed that students from Jammu and Kashmir have high potential which is evident as a large number of them studying in higher education institutions.

Sinha called upon the student community to dedicate themselves towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar' Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising on the strengthening of the college-industry connect, covering skill gap, enhancing industry exposure and project-based experience while studying, the Lt Governor underlined the importance of developing capabilities and skills of youngsters to prepare them for modern global market trends.

"Competition can be fought only through innovation in every field. Education does not mean only information and learning. It is important for all of us to understand that education means invention. To become the most powerful country in the world, we have to engage the new generation into creative work," the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the importance of imparting moral values to youngsters, the Lt Governor observed that along with science and technology, our traditional sacrament values should also be promoted in the educational curriculum.

He said the New Education Policy stresses on making the education process holistic.

Education is not about a race to come first but it is about achieving the highest peak of values in life, he said.

