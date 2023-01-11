Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested one person in Braripora Handwara and recovered cash amounting to Rs 57.43 lakh concealed in a geyser, informed police officials on Wednesday.

The person has been identified as Syed Irfan Abdulla a resident of village Laribal Handwara.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The accused has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the offence has also been seized.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

