Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 142 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infected number of persons to 3,22,428 while the death toll remained 4,386 as no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 59 were from the Jammu division and 83 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 36, followed by 16 in Doda district.

The number of active cases rose to 1,410 while 316632 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 37 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

