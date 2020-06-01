India News | JK: Security Forces Launch Search Ops After 'suspected Movement' Along IB

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation following "suspected movement" in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Samba sector, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police launched the operation in the Hiranagar area late Sunday night after receiving information about the use of torch lights and suspected movement along the border, they said.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Across India, Domestic Gas to Cost Rs 593 per Cylinder in Delhi, Rs 590.50 in Mumbai; Check Rates in Metro Cities.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted till Monday morning, the officials said.

The operation is going on in Samba sector's riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar, they said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm May Cross Maharashtra And Gujarat on June 3 With Heavy Rains in Region.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)