Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm May Cross Maharashtra And Gujarat on June 3 With Heavy Rains in Region

IMD prediction on Cyclone Nisarga. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai, June 1: The India Meteorological Department on Monday informed that low-pressure area intensified into a depression today in the Arabian sea. It predicted that the situation is most likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, called Nisarga, and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during June 3 evening. Earlier, IMD had issued red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, while issued orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for June 3.

Informing about the latest development, the Met Department said, "The low-pressure area intensified into a depression today morning. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night." Nisarga Cyclone: How the Cyclone Got its Name and What it Means.

Here's what IMD said:

Once this system intensifies into Cyclone Nisarga, it will be the second cyclone over North Indian Ocean this season this year, the first being Cyclone Amphan. Under the influence of the low-pressure system, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy over Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa till Thursday.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains lashed parts of Kerala including capital city Thiruvananthapuram and nearby areas as well as several other districts of the southern state. Also, Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and light rains on Monday morning. According to the Skymet weather app, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will also get moderate rain over the next few days.

IMD in its predictions had said that Maharashtra will have receive the rains ahead of the monsoon season. As per the predictions, Palghar will receive extremely heavy rain at isolated places, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts will receive Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places from June 3 onwards.