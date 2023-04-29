Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) Impressed over the gathering of around 40,000 tribal students from Odisha's KIIT and KISS institutes, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said he would like to have similar facilities in his state.

After attending a function of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Science here, Soren said his government "would not hesitate to provide support for a KISS-like institute in Jharkhand where students would be imparted skill and technical training".

The youth in naxal-affected areas could benefit from such facilities and access education for free, he said.

Soren said Odisha and Jharkhand share some common problems like left-wing extremism.

KISS, established in 1992-93, provides education to students of deprived tribal communities from across the country

