Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Jan 15 (PTI) Three persons including a woman were arrested on Monday with 25.25kg heroin in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan in a press release said the arrested were identified as Ajanti Devi (39), Raja Oraon (23) and Mohit Kumar (27).

She said they were arrested during a raid at Jailhata area in Medininagar town.

