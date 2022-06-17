Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) A slew of issues, including by-election to Mandar assembly seat and the recent violence over now-sacked BJP leader's religious remarks in Ranchi, were discussed at length at length on Friday by leaders of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, one of the senior members who attended the meeting said.

The constituents of the ruling coalition in the state – the JMM, Congress and the RJD – have recently formed a nine-member coordination committee to ensure smooth communication among the partners, and its maiden meeting was held during the day under the chairmanship of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, who is a member of the committee, told PTI, “We mainly talked about the preparations for the Mandar by-poll. Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took part in the meeting. We also discussed about the technicalities involved in implementation of election manifesto.”

Thakur said that the committee members expressed concern over the violence that broke out in Ranchi on June 10, and deliberated about ways to avoid recurrence of any such incident in the future.

Protests over sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against prophet Mohammad had turned violent on June 10 in Ranchi, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 CrpC.

Two persons were killed in the mayhem, and over 20 others, including police personnel, suffered injuries.

