Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Wednesday welcomed 'Operation Sindoor', calling it a "step to safeguard the country's self-esteem," while also issuing a caution against the risk of nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

Speaking with ANI, Mahua Maji said, "This attack to safeguard our country's self-esteem is a welcome step... I appeal to the people of the country to maintain communal harmony... Neither country should attack civilians because then this attack could take another direction. If a nuclear war starts, then not just India or Pakistan, but the whole world will have to suffer the consequences. Therefore, we should act with patience."

She further explained the symbolic meaning behind the name 'Operation Sindoor', stating, "This name 'Operation Sindoor' was chosen for the women whose husbands were killed... The Prime Minister selected this name, so some politics is involved in this."

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and PoJK as part of Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and several other countries and briefed them about India's "measured, non-escalatory" action, sources said.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today.

Early today, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment. (ANI)

