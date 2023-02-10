Ranchi, February 10: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha patriarch Shibu Soren was hospitalised with breathing difficulties but his condition is "stable now", an official of the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Friday. The 79-year-old former chief minister of Jharkhand has been diagnosed with a lower tract respiratory infection.

The JMM supremo was taken to the private hospital here on Thursday evening after he complained of breathing problems. "Respected Baba was little unwell after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Ranchi. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. Respected Baba will get well soon and will be among all of us," Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of his father. Delhi HC Seeks Response From JMM Chief Shibu Soren on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Plea Against Stay in Disproportionate Assets Case.

"Shibu Soren got admitted to the hospital yesterday. He came here with breathing difficulties. He has been suffering from chronic renal disease. As of now, he has been diagnosed with a lower tract respiratory infection (LRTI). More tests are being conducted,” Medanta Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ajeet Singh told PTI. Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand CM, Who Was Under Home Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi.

The patient has been given antibiotics and is recovering, Singh said. "He is taken care of by teams of cardiologists, nephrologists, pulmonologists and critical care specialists. The patient is on mild oxygen support and is doing well. He is stable now," the medical superintendent said.

Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Guruji', has served Jharkhand as the chief minister thrice between 2005 and 2010. He was a Lok Sabha member for eight terms and is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

The tribal leader, who was a key figure in the movement for creation of Jharkhand, was in the Union cabinet from October 2004 to March 2005.

