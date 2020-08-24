Ranchi, August 24: Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand was admitted to Medanta hospital in Ranchi on Monday. On August 22, Soren had tested positive for coronavirus. Along with Soren, his wife Roopi and seven other people in their household, had tested positive for COVID-19. Soren along with all the infected ones in the house, were undergoing home quarantine, reports said.

According to a report by PTI, samples of 29 people in Soren's household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease. Earlier this month, state health minister Banna Gupta had also tested positive for the infection.

Here's the tweet:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief and former Jharkhand CM, Shibu Soren admitted to Medanta hospital, Ranchi. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/P2xDWj3f1O — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

On Sunday, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh had tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Patralekh announced that he was COVID-19 positive and requested people who have have come in contact with him to get tested for the infection.

In Jharkhand, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Sunday and touched 30,178 after 1,075 more people tested positive for the infection. Moreover, eight fresh fatalities were reported in the state, taking the coronavirus death toll to 318.

