Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) A massive rally was taken out by the JMM workers on Monday in Ranchi accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Carrying party flags, banners and photographs of Soren, they gathered at Morabadi ground, from where they marched towards the CM House, the official residence of the chief minister.

Soren, also the executive president of JMM, left for Delhi on Saturday night in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31 in connection with a money laundering probe.

Raising slogans such as ‘Hemant Soren Mat Ghabrana, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain (Hemant Soren don't worry, we are with you)', the rally passed through near the CM House and Raj Bhavan before it returned to Morabadi ground.

The JMM supporters who took part in the rally came from various districts such as Khunti, Ranchi, Garhwa, Ramgarh and Gumla.

A 60-year-old JMM worker Ramnath Turi, who came from Garhwa, alleged that Soren is being targeted by the BJP-led government at the Centre through the ED.

"The chief minister appeared for questioning on January 20. So, further ED action was uncalled for. We gathered here in Ranchi to show solidarity with the chief minister," Turi said.

The agency had recorded the statement of the 48-year-old chief minister for the first time in the case on January 20 after investigators went to his official residence in Ranchi. They recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the about seven hours they spent at his home. It is understood that as the questioning did not finish on that day, the fresh summons was issued. Another party worker Naresh Hansda from Ramgarh district said, “The CM is unnecessary being harassed by the ED. We protest this. We will intensify the agitation, if ED continues to harass the chief minister.”

Security has been tightened at the CM House, Raj Bhavan and central government offices in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Monday as an ED team visited the residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI that more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in 30 strategic locations in the city in view of the proposed protest by JMM workers.

