New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday instructed students to vacate the library they have "unrightfully occupied", a day after an FIR was lodged by the varsity against them for alleging breaking into the facility and clashing with the staff there.

The varsity had alleged that the students have been occupying the Dr BR Ambedkar Central library.

The police had on Thursday said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the varsity.

"The students who have unrightfully occupied the reading rooms are advised and instructed to vacate the place immediately. This will facilitate and speed up the reopening and resumption of library services," the varsity said in a statement.

It said, "After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and the academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library soon."

"This will comply with the expected announcement of the government regarding further unlocking measures in Delhi," the varsity said in a statement.

The statement also added that the library, throughout the lockdown period, has "been committed" to serving the user community through remote access services and now intends to resume the book issue/ return facility as well.

The JNU students' union had on Thursday alleged that JNU E-Library and Remote Access, accessible through its library website, has been non-functional for months.

"At such a time, some students made use of the Central Library Reading Rooms for studying, which is the intended purpose of the said rooms," the students'' union had said.

While stating that the bonafide students will be welcome to use the reading rooms and avail of other services in strict adherence to the Covid guidelines and library rules, the varsity said the reading rooms need to be sanitized and seating arrangements changed as per the Covid protocols.

