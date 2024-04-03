New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University's Chief Proctor issued an official order regarding the sexual harassment case.

"As per the complaint received from a female student in the Office of the Chief Proctor on 31st March 2024, the security report dated 1st April 2024 and depositions given by the complainant, witnesses and the security personnel revealed that Mr. Ashwary Pratap Singh (former student of JNU) was found involved in verbal abuse, derogatory remarks and intimidation to her and another student of JNU," the order stated.

"Such acts are serious in nature and therefore, the whole JNU campus is declared out of bounds for Mr. Ashwary Pratap Singh with immediate effect. Anyone giving shelter to Mr Ashwary Pratap Singh in the premises of the University will invite strict disciplinary action against him/her as per the University rules," the order stated further.

This comes after a student at JNU alleged that she was sexually harassed on the campus by a few students late Saturday night, officials said.

The university administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the official said Monday.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) accused that people associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) responsible for the incident.

In a statement, the JNUSU said, "It has come to our attention that on the intervening night of March 30-31, around 2 am, four people affiliated with the ABVP were found harassing female students at Ring Road in the presence of JNU security guards. They were found harassing and using derogatory remarks directed at the students. JNUSU strongly condemns this act of sexual harassment."

The union further stated, "It was further noted that when the survivor went on to complain, the security took her ID card... We would like to state that JNUSU will not tolerate any attempts at normalising such acts, or any attempts at shielding the perpetrators. The students of JNU must unite against such normalisation of sexual harassment and the lax attitude of the administration and security in dealing with such grave cases."

ANI reached out to the ABVP but received no response on the allegations. (ANI)

