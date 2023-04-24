New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here has written to Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit demanding the establishment of a special centre for the study of Gujarat's literature, culture, education and other aspects of the state.

Assistant Professor Nikunj Makwana argued that the centre will play an important role in the propagation of Gujarati language, literature as well as the Gujarati education culture.

"Being a Gujarati, I proposed the establishment of a Special Centre for Study of Gujarat at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where the study and research on literature, culture, history and other related aspects of the state can be promoted," he said.

The professor, who hails from Botad district of Gujarat, had written to the vice chancellor on April 19.

"As per the proposal, the education and research activities related to the Gujarati language, literature, culture and history will get a promotion by the establishment of this centre," he said.

"Also, if such a centre is established in Delhi, the national capital, it will play a crucial role in the propagation of Gujarati language, literature as well as the Gujarati education-culture, and this will be a matter of pride for all Gujaratis," he added.

The establishment of the centre will also facilitate knowledge dissemination about the socio-economic, developmental, linguistic and historical aspects of Gujarati society across the nation, Makwana reasoned.

