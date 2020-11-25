New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture from January 12 every year, the university said.

According to a press note, "Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival will be held every year. Various programs such as sports, cultural events, technical festivals, exhibitions, academic events, including lecture series, seminar, conference, debate and discussions, will be conducted for students and prizes distributed to winners."

"This would immortalise the messages, thoughts and vision of this great son of India and spread the teachings of Swami ji among the JNU community, especially among the students," JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said. (ANI)

