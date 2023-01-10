New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A joint team of Assam Rifles, state police and forest department have destroyed four lakh Opium Poppy plants which were planted in four hectares of forest land in Manipur's Noney district, the forces said on Tuesday.

Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles(East), destroyed large-scale cultivation of Poppy plants at T.Khongmol village Hill Range in Nungba Sub Division of Noney on Monday.

Based on the input about large scale plantation of Poppy plants in the Hill Range of T. Khongmol village, a statement from Assam Rifles mentions, a joint Operation was launched by its Srikona Battalion alongwith Manipur police from Nungba Police Station and Noney Forest Department officials.

"The party destroyed approximately four lakh Opium Poppy plants which were planted in four hectares of forest land at T. Khongmol village in Nungba Subdivision, under Noney district of Manipur."

State Police is investigating further details, read the statement.

Illegal poppy cultivation has become one of the major causes of concern for officials in Manipur. According to official sources, 14,315 acres of illicit poppy, cultivated mostly in the hill districts of Manipur, were destroyed by security forces in the previous term of the present government.

In a bid to counter illegal poppy cultivation in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday launched the alternative farming system for poppy planters in nine hill districts of Manipur.

Concerned by the trend of the largescale illegal poppy plantations, the Manipur government had, earlier this year, launched the 'War on Drugs' campaign.

The alternative farming system will benefit 'jhumias' or poppy planters of nine districts, namely Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Chandel. (ANI)

