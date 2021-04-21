New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the famous Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, Rabindra Puraska, Saraswati Award and Jnanpith Award," the BJP chief tweeted.

Ghosh, a recipient of the coveted Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi award, had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babar-er Prarthana. (ANI)

