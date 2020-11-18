New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday (November 19), via video-conferencing.

This comes ahead of Nadda's tour of the country to strengthen the organisation with an aim to begin preparing for 2024 general elections.

Also Read | Oppo X 2021 Concept Phone & AR Glass 2021 Officially Unveiled.

Last week, Nadda announced work allocation among the new party's national office-bearers with party vice president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and party general secretary CT Ravi of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa.

The BJP chief had announced the names of office-bearers in September.

Also Read | Gujarat Road Accident: 9 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be in-charge of West Bengal where elections are due in the first half of next year and the BJP is making a determined bid to come to power. He will be assisted by Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya, who is head of BJP's IT cell.Party vice president Baijayant Panda will be in-charge of Delhi and Assam.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been made in-charge of Uttarakhand and Rekha Verma as co-incharge. Gautam will also be in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Tarun Chug has been given the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir and replaces Ram Madhav. He will also be in-charge of Ladakh and Telangana.

Bhupendra Yadav will continue to be in-charge of Bihar besides Gujarat and party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been given the responsibility of Manipur. Party leader D Purandeswari will be in-charge of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and Arun Singh of Rajasthan and Karnataka. P Muralidhar Rao will be in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and will be assisted by Pankaja Munde and Bishweswar Tudu. Dilip Saikia will be in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. CP Radhakrishnan has been given the responsibility of Kerala and Avinash Rai Khanna of Himachal Pradesh.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will continue to be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and will be assisted by Sunil Deodhar.

Nalin Kohli has been given responsibility of Nagaland, Vinod Sonkar of Tripura, Abdulla Kutty of Lakshadweep, Vijaya Rahatkar of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mmhonlumo Kikon of Mizoram, M Chuba Ao of Meghalaya, Sukanta Majumdar of Sikkim and Satya Kumar of Andaman and Nicobar.

Radha Mohan Singh will be assisted by unil Oza, Satya Kumar and Sanjiv Chaurasia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)