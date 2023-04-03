Ranchi, Apr 3 (PTI) Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella organisation of different students' organisation in the state, has decided to gherao residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 8 and may go call for a Jharkhand bandh on April 10 against the government's employment policy.

The JSSU has been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy. The state cabinet on March 3 approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Badaun Temple Revokes Order Against Feeding Stray Dogs on Premises After Objections by Animal Rights Activist.

JSSU's Devendra Mahto said, "We, in a meeting on Sunday evening, have decided to intensify the youths' agitation against the government employment policy. On April 8, students from across Jharkhand will assemble at Ranchi's Morabadi ground and march to gherao CM house. On April 3, we will take out an 'Akrosh' march in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharswan district."

JSSU central coordinator Imam Safi, while briefing media persons on Saturday evening, said that if government did not pay heed to students' demand, they might go for Jharkhand bandh on April 10.

Also Read | India Railways Achieves Record Best Ever Freight Loading of 1512 MT in Financial Year 2022-23.

Earlier on Saturday, the youths had called Santhal Paragana bandh, which comprises six districts— Dumka, Godda, Deoghar, Jamtara, Sahebganj and Pakur.

Mahto said that the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 khatiyan. But it has introduced pre-2016 employment policy provisioning 60-40 ratio, which is not acceptable, he said.

"There are around three lakh vacancies in government sector. If 60-40 ratio was implemented, the outsiders will take out maximum benefit. We are not going to allow it," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)