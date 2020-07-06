Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) Jadavpur University has decided to evaluate papers of the final semester in all engineering disciplines at undergraduate and post-graduate levels by giving 70 per cent weightage to previous semesters' best aggregate and 30 per cent to internal assessment, an official said on Monday.

JU slightly altered an advisory of the West Bengal government, which recommended state universities to assess students in the 80:20 format for all disciplines, but left it for the institute concerned to make the final decision.

JU would go by the 80:20 formula for the final semester candidates in Arts and Science faculties, and publish results for all streams by July 31, the official said.

"For final year semester students in engineering, the ratio will be broadly based on 70:30 formula. We came to this decision after talks were held among the fculty and following request by students," the official told PTI.

"In terminal semesters for arts and science streams, 80 per cent weightage will be given on the basis of the best aggregate percentage obtained by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 percent on internal assessment," he said.

Details of the evaluation system are being discussed among faculty members, the official said.

"The results will be out by July 31 under any circumstances," he said.

There are over 1,200 students in Engineering, 900 in Arts and 550 in Science at JU.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the education department has decided to cancel the terminal semester examinations of all streams in state-run and aided universities.

On June 27, it issued an advisory suggesting that the universities award 80 per cent weightage on the best aggregate score by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 per cent on internal assessment for evaluation of final semester papers.

