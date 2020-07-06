Ahmedabad, July 6: As incessant rains continued to batter parts of Gujarat, a newly-built bridge in Bamnasa village of Junagadh collapsed following heavy rainfall in that area. Bamnasa is a Village in Keshod Taluka in Junagadh District of Gujarat State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for the state in the coming days. The weather department said that the Saurashtra and Kutch region will receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Several areas in Gujarat were flooded owing to heavy rainfall since Sunday.

The IMD said the monsoon remains "vigorous" and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in two days. The Khambhalia taluka in Devbhoomi Dwarka district received 71 m rain between 6 am and 2 pm, causing water-logging in many areas. Meanwhile, several areas in Jamnagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar in Saurashtra region also received heavy rainfall since morning.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat: A newly-built bridge in Bamnasa village of Junagadh collapses following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/oySMjJSg8c — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

According to the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), 26 Talukas has received more than 1 inches of rainfall and 21 Talukas have received more than half inch of rainfall during the last 24 hours in the state. On Monday, a man was feared drowned in Rajkot area of Gujarat while two others managed to save themselves on Sunday when their pick-up van was swept away due to strong river current on the outskirts of Rajkot.

