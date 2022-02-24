Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of businessman Praveen Raut till March 7 in connection with Rs 1,034 crore land scam case.

Praveen Raut is close to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the ED on February 2.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

ED arrested Praveen Raut in a land dispute case of Rs 1,034 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)