New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The second edition of Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize for Asia has invited entries from Indian and Southeast Asian artists.

The prize aims to nurture young artistic talent across Asia, "to discover and promote emerging voices, ideas and expressions that create impactful and meaningful art that defines and pushes the boundaries of the digital art medium," Julius Baer, the Swiss private wealth management group, said in a statement.

Six winners from India and Southeast Asia will get USD 10,000 each and a place on a virtual Art x Tech Accelerator Programme led by non-profit organisation The MeshMinds Foundation.

"The rapid development of digital technologies has revolutionised the art landscape, where digital art is fast becoming a prominent medium. Through the Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize, we herald a new era of arts and support its progressive direction by nurturing and awarding emerging next-generation artists," Jimmy Lee, member of the executive board, Julius Baer Group Ltd and Head Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

The participants, aged 21 to 40, can submit concept proposals in a specialised digital medium of their choice such as graphic images, videos, generative art, augmented or virtual reality, or interactive art.

The artists are invited to address themes on sustainability and next generation investment themes including 'arising Asia', 'digital disruption', 'energy transition', 'sustainable food production', 'shifting lifestyles', 'future cities', and 'inequality'.

The call for entries will close on November 27 after which about 100 longlisted artists will be invited to take part in virtual sessions by luminaries of the digital art world.

The winners will be announced in March 2023, who will then take part in three-month Art x Tech Accelerator Programme workshops.

An organisation will hold a virtual exhibition of the winning artworks in July 2023.

