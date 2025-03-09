New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Aimed at making wellness not just a trend but a lifestyle that's accessible to one and all, an event hosted in the national capital sought to provide a sustainable and fun avenue for all things connected to healthy living.

Conceptualised by young wellness entrepreneur Ananya Bhandare, the 'Jungly Wellness Festival' held at the Araya Bagh venue in the capital city on Sunday brought together activities for people and their animal companions too!.

Also Read | Kodava Community Seeks Protection for Rashmika Mandanna After Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda's 'Must Be Taught a Lesson' Remark.

"The Jungly Wellness Festival is a first-of-its-kind wellness event with the aim of making wellness fun. My whole idea is to make wellness fun and accessible to everyone and make it inclusive," Ananya Bhandare, founder of Jungly Delights and the Jungly Wellness Festival, told ANI.

Ananya, found that many people view wellness as something that they're forced to do or that they dread doing. For her personally the concept of wellness really is "a lot of fun."

Also Read | Karnataka Building Collapse: 2 Dead As Dilapidated Building Collapses in Belur; Many Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

"So, that's what I've tried to do with the event and get it all together in one place with exciting sessions through the day, from yoga with Malini Ramani to an inner silence meditation, animal flow with Nox. We even had a session on how to sleep better. I did a session with my therapist called My Therapist Tell Me To Normalize Mental Health. Because health is really a holistic thing, and at the same time, there are brands that you can shop from. We have cold plunges, we have a glitter tattoo bar, a photo booth, and even a wellness studio with the whole aim of making wellness fun and building a community around it as well," she said.

"I would definitely like to make this an annual thing, and every time I do it, I see people are so happy with this event, and they feel like it's a community as well. So, for me, definitely at least an annual thing is what we'll be doing going forward," Ananya said.

When asked about how she came up with the idea of a pet-friendly wellness festival, Ananya said, "So, it is a Sunday. Sunday is family day, so I didn't want anyone to feel excluded. So, like you said, yes, it's kid-friendly, so we have a kid's corner. We've had two sessions of kid's yoga, and we also have some balloon making, coloring and other activities because a lot of people can't leave their kids at home. So, I want them to feel like they can also bring their whole family, and of course, that includes their dog. My own dog is coming as well.

"So, we have two pet brands as well, and one of them is our NGO partner, Project Kindness Foundation, which is raising money for the foundation, and they've also brought three puppies with them that are here for adoption in case anybody wants to adopt one," she said.

When asked about how she hit upon the name for the festival, Ananya, who is the founder of Jungly Delights, a premium superfood brand said, "So, to me, being Jungly is connecting to nature and being a little wild and being yourself in an exciting and fun way. And, of course, the jungle is representative of nature. My USP for Jungly Delights is also that we use Indian superfoods. One of the things that stands out about India is the jungle. So, the whole theme is the jungle with animals representing the different benefits of different products, and I wanted to carry that over into the festival as well, which also makes it fun and natural."

Ananya, who is a certified integrative nutrition health coach said is enthused by progress in women's health.

"I'd say that I'm actually really happy to see the progress that's being made around women's health. It's always been very underfunded, and there hasn't been enough research, but we're definitely getting better at recognizing this. Also, there are so many trends around women's health that I found have worked for me within the wellness phase, like cycle syncing and seed cycling. Even just normalizing going to therapy is so important. And I think it's a great time to be a woman in wellness. I think there are so many amazing women out there that are part of this community, and connecting with them has been one of the most rewarding things."

For the young entreprenuer, events such as this help people in understanding the wholesome nature of wellness, which she says is more than just lifting weights at the gym.

"I do think that it makes wellness more accessible to people because then they also see that it's not just about lifting weights at the gym. There are so many forms of wellness, and it's also just about finding what works for you and what feels right for you. So, at the festival, you can try out many different things, like yoga or animal flow, and so many different kinds of activities. So, it's about finding the right thing for you and I feel that this festival gives you a lot of options for that."

When asked about her mission with the Jungly Wellness Festival, Ananya said, it was "to make wellness fun and accessible to as many people as possible through the festival as well as my brand, Jungly Delights and show them that wellness doesn't have to be boring."

Prarthana, a first-time attendee at the Jungly Wellness Festival, said, "This is my first time here, and honestly, I think I'm going to be coming every year because this is honestly so amazing. You get to see so many people who are just into wellness and fitness and enjoying so many sessions like we had. We started off with a cool run with Bhag Club and then had a nice session ice plunge session, and that was amazing. We got gifts for the people who held in for the longest. It was so relaxing, and then we had cryotherapy and red light therapy. I did yoga, animal flow back to back classes."

On event being pet friendly , Prarthana said, "The thing is when we go out for events, when we go out for office we always have to leave our dogs inside at home alone and I for one absolutely love that we can take our dogs outside somewhere where they can make friends where they can have treats there's water bowls outside. I think this is a very nice concept honestly amazing.

"I think this makes me feel better about humanity itself because you know wellness as a concept is something we all need in our life we all need to practice these practices we all need to be fit and healthy we all need a place where everybody can just kind of do things that make them feel better about themselves so I think yeah that's wellness," she said.

Ishika Gupta, another attendee at the festival, said, "I'm a big wellness girlie. That's why I was here last year and this year as well. I think the one comparison between last year and this year that I've seen is that last year, there were a lot more people curious to see what a wellness carnival would entail. Now that I'm looking around, I've been to the stalls, I see a lot more intent. People are mindful about the time they're spending here. So, I think the community has become smaller, but it's people who are genuinely interested in wellness because it's still a concept that India, in general, is yet to grasp. So, but definitely way more intent. The stalls are busy, people are interested in knowing more about wellness, at least now."

When asked about the festival being pet-friendly, Ishika said, "I have a golden retriever myself, so I'm a big pet fan. I think it just makes it easier. Sometimes you want to spend the Sunday with your family. So, it's nice when, you know, it's all-inclusive. Everybody has something to do here and look forward to. So, I think it's a very well curated event."

About wellness, Ishika said, "I think, largely, in our country, people only get worried once you have a fever or an illness. But there are thousand and one ways to sort of, you know, stop that from happening. And I think Ananya is doing a great job at making India more aware of the importance of wellness."

Bhavika, another participant at Junglee Welness Festival said, "I'm really into wellness, so it's really nice to see these wellness events. This is my second time attending. It's as exciting as it was last year. Since I had such a blast last year, I was so excited. I was looking forward to doing this year as well. And it's really nice that Delhi is having these events. This weekend, I think there are three or four wellness events happening. So I think it really tells the world that Delhi is ready for the wellness things now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)