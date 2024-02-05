Prayagraj, Feb 5 (PTI) Justice Arun Bhansali was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. The oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a simple function organised in the chief justice's courtroom here.

The post of chief justice of the Allahabad High Court had fallen vacant after the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker on Nov 21, 2023.

Born on October 15, 1967, Justice Bhansali got himself enrolled as a lawyer on July 8, 1989. Subsequently, he was elevated as judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013.

Before being appointed as a judge, he focused on a variety of legal areas, including taxes, corporate law, civil law and constitutional issues at the High Court in Jodhpur.

In the course of his almost 11-year service as a high court judge, Justice Bhansali has delivered more than 1,230 judgments.

