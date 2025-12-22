New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The 3rd Fight 4 Justice Awards, held in Delhi, paid tribute to individuals and institutions whose sustained legal struggles have strengthened constitutional values and expanded access to justice across India.

The awards celebrated quiet yet transformative battles where courage, patience and moral clarity prevailed over systemic resistance.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Karnataka's Cyber Crime Police Registers FIRs Against Social Media Users Over Obscene Content.

Jointly organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Live4Freedom LLP, the ceremony recognised landmark cases in which justice was not easily granted but arduously fought for in courtrooms across the country.

In the Criminal Law category, Umashankar Yadav was honoured for an exceptional legal battle that exposed systemic injustice in criminal prosecution and reaffirmed the principles of due process and fair trial. Pragya Prasun received the Specially Abled award for her courageous fight to secure dignity, accessibility and equality for persons with disabilities, firmly establishing disability rights as constitutional rights.

Also Read | Karnataka: 5 Tigers Spotted in Chamarajanagar, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in 3 Villages.

The Child Rights award went to Sukdeb Saha for his relentless pursuit of justice for children facing institutional neglect and abuse.

Ram Charan was recognised under Tribal Rights for his lifelong struggle to protect land, inheritance and dignity of tribal communities, while Prabha Tyagi received the Women's Rights award for challenging patriarchal legal structures and asserting women's autonomy and equal status under law.

In Administration and Governance, journalist Sukanya Shantha was honoured for holding state institutions accountable and strengthening democratic oversight.

Furthermore, K Umadevi received the Labour Rights Award for a landmark legal victory that affirmed the dignity, equality, and social security of women workers.

Environmental defender Ramdas Janardhan Koli was recognised for protecting coastal ecosystems and the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities, underscoring that environmental protection and social justice are inseparable.

The Global Justice award was conferred on the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change for their historic legal movement that brought climate accountability to the global stage.

The Access to Justice award was presented to The Square Circle Clinic (formerly Project 39A) for transforming legal representation for death-row prisoners and marginalised communities through rigorous research and constitutional litigation.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honoured HEAL (Human & Environment Alliance League) for decades of unwavering commitment to environmental justice, public health and grassroots constitutional action.

The ceremony was led by Justice N Kotiswar Singh, a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as Chief Guest, whose address set the tone for the evening. He observed that the Constitution is sustained not merely by institutions but by citizens who insist that its promises are honoured, especially for the most vulnerable.

He emphasised that the Fight 4 Justice Awards celebrate the courage to persist when justice is delayed, denied, or deliberately made complicated.

The awards jury was chaired by Justice Rajendra Menon, Chairman of the Armed Forces Tribunal, who stated that the jury focused on the depth of struggle and constitutional significance of each case rather than visibility or popularity. Senior Advocate N Hariharan, President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said the awards reaffirm the Bar's role as a custodian of constitutional courage, while Jatan Singh, Senior Advocate and jury member, highlighted that the honours recognise endurance and years of quiet resistance.

Receiving the Global Justice award on behalf of the Pacific Islands students, Jagannath Sami, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji to India, underscored the growing international role of courts and citizens in addressing climate justice.

Partners of Live4Freedom LLP, Anand Bhardwaj and Suneal Mangal, said the awards exist to recognise those who fought against silence, power and indifference, reminding society that justice is never automatic but must be asserted, defended and often painfully earned. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)