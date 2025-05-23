Jabalpur, May 22 (PTI) Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Administrative Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been appointed as its Acting Chief Justice, an official notification said on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointment comes ahead of the retirement of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on May 23. Justice Sachdeva will assume charge as Acting Chief Justice from May 24.

Born in 1964 in Delhi, Justice Sachdeva completed his law degree from Delhi University in 1988 and began practising the same year.

He was elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court on April 17, 2013.

Justice Sachdeva was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 31, 2024.

