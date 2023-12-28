New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) K K Agarwal has been appointed as the president of the South Asian University for five years, an official statement said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in the 11th meeting of the university's governing body in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Agarwal was the founder Vice Chancellor of the IP University and also the chairman of the National Board of Accreditation, the statement said.

After his appointment, Agarwal said his focus area will be to enhance the global standing of the university.

"I will try to put this University on the global map in terms of academics and infrastructure," he said.

SAU is an international university based in India and established by the eight member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC).

