Belagavi (Karnataka), Jul 7 (PTI) The dissident faction in the BJP, which was lying low after the three rebel MLAs were expelled from the party, met at BJP MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi's residence here on Monday.

Lakhan's MLA brother and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Harihar MLA B P Harish, former MLAs Kumar Bangarappa, Aravind Limbavali, Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli were present.

A video shot at Lakhan's residence went viral.

BJP sources said Ramesh Jarkiholi invited the rebel team on the occasion of ‘Lakshmi Devi Jatre', an annual religious fair in Gokak.

The annual event is synonymous with Ramesh Jarkiholi and his family, the sources said, adding the fair is his show of strength.

Just two days ago, expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal too had paid obeisance to Lakshmi Devi temple.

Yatnal, who is vocal against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his sons, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, was once leading the rebel group.

Sources said Yatnal had a conversation with Ramesh Jarkiholi as well during his visit.

Before Yatnal's expulsion, the rebel group had been questioning Vijayendra's leadership. They also backed Yatnal's march against Waqf law, which was dropped midway after the BJP central leadership cracked the whip last year.

Since the process to appoint a new state president is going on in the BJP, the group discussed way to get their candidate to the top post, sources claimed.

