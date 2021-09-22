Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka logged 847 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,70,208 and the toll to 37,668.

The day also saw 946 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,18,890.

Out of 847 new cases reported on Wednesday, 312 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 219 discharges and six deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 13,621

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.57 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.36 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

Coming behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (5) and Udupi (2), followed by others.

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 108, Mysuru 74, Shivamogga 52, Udupi 48, Hassan 46, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,364, followed by Mysuru 1,77,474 and Tumakuru 1,19,986.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,20,878, followed by Mysuru 1,74,498 and Tumakuru 1,18,469.

Cumulatively a total of 4,66,33,670 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,46,772 were on Wednesday alone.

