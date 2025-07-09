Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) The Kailash Yatra is set to commence from July 15 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, officials on Wednesday said.

The district administration has mandated registration forms and medical certificates for all pilgrims for the yatra, which will continue till August 30, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kalpa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Kaltaik during which he reviewed the preparations for the yatra.

Kaltaik said that the yatra would commence from Tangling village, while the alternative Purbani Kanda route will be considered only after evaluating the current condition.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Employee Over 'Stale Meal' in Mumbai; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Condemn Incident After Video Goes Viral.

The SDM said that a base camp would be established at Malling Khatta in Tangling, where all pilgrims must undergo a mandatory medical check-up.

Only those who complete the medical check-up and pay a green fee of Rs 200 will be allowed to proceed, he added.

Kaltaik said an online registration will be available from July 11 to facilitate the process, while offline registration services will begin in Tangling village on July 14.

The SDM also ordered the formation of a Quick Response Team (QRT) to handle any emergency situations that may arise.

He emphasized maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene during the pilgrimage and urged pilgrims to act responsibly to uphold the sanctity of the yatra.

Kaltaik instructed the Health Department to ensure that medical facilities are available at multiple points along the route.

The local panchayat stakeholders have been asked to extend full cooperation to the administration.

"Basic amenities such as public toilets, solar lighting, clean drinking water, resting shelters, oxygen cylinders and medical support will be available in a timely manner at various locations," the SDM said.

"For the health and safety of pilgrims, Ganesh Park will be equipped with large oxygen cylinders and a medical officer, while Parvati Cave will have a paramedical team and smaller oxygen cylinders" he added.

The SDM assured that the district administration has made proper safety and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage for all devotees. PTI/COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)