Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan has been booked for allegedly holding public meetings in violation of coronavirus norms, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against the legislator at Kairana in neighbouring Shamli district on Tuesday, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Premvir Rana.

This is for the second time in less than two weeks that the MLA has been booked. Last month, Hasan and his 40 supporters were booked for allegedly disrupting official work at a police station and violating coronavirus norms .

The case was registered against the MLA and his supporters for not maintaining social distancing and disrupting official work at the Kairana police station by creating a ruckus.

The MLA had come to the police station in connection with a case.

