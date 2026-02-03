Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): YSRCP has demanded deployment of central forces in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of alleged unabated politically driven arson and vindictive attacks on opposition leaders' residences.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kurnool Party President SV Mohan Reddy claimed the attacks on the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh in the last few days showcase the vindictiveness of the coalition government and how TDP goons are allowed to take law into their own hands and alleged that everything was being enforced under the direction of top leadership, while the police remain mute spectators.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: 'Made in India' Products Will Now Have Reduced Tariff of 18%, Says PM Narendra Modi After Speaking With Donald Trump Over Phone.

He further claimed that the attacks went on unabated for six hours, and petrol bombs were hurled in a planned manner. "When such an anarchy is going on, the Central Intelligence too did not take note of such incidents, which concludes that the coalition partners are endorsing the violence and attacks of political adversaries," he accused.

"Unless there is the go-ahead from the top leadership, the attacks on the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh cannot be executed in such a manner, and days will change, and people involved in the incidents will have to face the consequences," Mohan Reddy claimed.

Also Read | US To Drop 25% Tariff Linked to India's Russian Oil Purchases, Says White House Following Phone Call Between Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

He said, "Chandrababu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan have made arrangements for their stay elsewhere, while it will be the cadre that will have to face the consequences once YSRCP returns to power."

He asserted that a handful of police officers will bring a bad name to the entire force by allegedly surrendering to the ruling party, and the effectiveness of the police institution will take a heavy beating if such a situation continues. "Before it is too late, the situation should be corrected, and the Centre should intervene and send forces to control the situation," he stated.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh's house was vandalised and set on fire in Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada, as political tensions rise in the state.According to sources, a large mob ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality on Sunday. Residents said the attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear.

YSRCP leaders alleged that Jogi Ramesh, a well-known BC leader, was deliberately targeted, pointing to a pattern of political intimidation.

"Back-to-back attacks on former ministers within two days point to a complete breakdown of law and order and reflect a pattern of political intimidation," YSRCP leaders said.

This comes a day after the former minister Ambati Rambabu's house and office were allegedly attacked by a group of TDP workers.

Ambati Rambabu has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody over the alleged remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP leaders have condemned the attack on Ambati Rambabu, accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of the "violence and lawlessness" in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)