Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised the opposition BRS leaders for projecting BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as the lone Telangana protagonist.

Addressing the presentation of the Ravi Narayana Reddy National Award to Justice B Sudharshan Reddy, he claimed that it was the KCR rule which had arrested several Telangana activists, including one of the noted Telangana leaders, Professor M Kodandaram, during the Telangana movement by breaking down the doors of their homes, as per the release.

"Is it not Kodandaram who united the Telangana activists and led the movement? Did you not remember the freedom fighters then?" he questioned.

The CM maintained that his government did not resort to such violent ways as breaking down the doors of the BRS leader's house. Instead, SIT notices were issued, which summoned them for questioning in a democratic way.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted BR Ambedkar's ideology that those who choose the wrong path must face inquiry in a democracy, adding that people like Shibu Soren also faced inquiries.

The CM ridiculed the leaders who amassed assets and enjoyed the posts and called themselves Telangana activists, further claiming that people rejected the BRS. He said the leaders should accept their wrongdoings and maintain dignity in society. The CM wondered why the so-called father of Telangana was blaming people for his defeat.

Appealing to all democratic forces to support the fight against 'SIR' launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the Chief Minister said Modi had adopted 'One Nation, One Party' and alleged that the BJP introduced SIR to suppress the voting rights granted by the Constitution.

CM Reddy urged the Communist parties to create awareness in the villages about PM Modi's conspiracy to deprive the right to vote. The constitution was under attack; the CM asserted that we all should rise to the occasion and fight to protect the people's rights.

Recalling the services rendered by Ravi Narayana Reddy, the CM said that the government will take an important decision in memory of the famous freedom fighter and reformer. Ravi Narayana Reddy played a key role in the armed peasant struggle against anarchic forces.

He said, "Despite being born into a feudal family, he donated his 500 acres of land for the poor and fought against dictatorial rule and liberated the forced labor. Several people, including Bandi yadagiri were influenced by Narayana Reddy. It was Narayana Reddy who was elected as a Member of Parliament with a larger majority than Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister."

He further added that Nehru had Ravi Narayana Reddy inaugurate the first Parliament building, reflecting the people's mandate. The CM also said that the freedom fighter also inspired people by stepping down from party and political positions after attaining 60 years of age, the release noted.

In a thinly veiled attack on 71-year old BRS chief, he said, "In the present politics, some leaders are not ready to relinquish their positions even after being defeated by the people, out of the irony of leaders who refuse to step aside despite a definitive electoral defeat."

The CM said that Burgula and Ravi Narayana Reddy inspired the first generation. Jaipal Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy are an inspiration to Telangana society in the next generation.

The Chief Minister recalled that he requested Jaipal Reddy to remain in politics in 2019, emphasising the need for committed leaders in Indian politics. Jaipal Reddy distanced himself from active politics and encouraged young people like me in politics.

The CM also noted that Justice Sudarshan Reddy's commitment frightened Modi, and it was the reason Rahul Gandhi fielded him as a candidate for the Vice President position. Justice Sudarshan Reddy entered the electoral fray against single-party, single-person rule. Sudharshan Reddy deserved the Ravi Narayana Reddy National Award, the CM said. (ANI)

