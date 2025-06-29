New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address lauded "Women Led Development", initiatives, noting the remarkable achievements which are through enterprise, self-reliance and innovation are shaping a New India.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister highlighted that women labourers from Telangana's Bhadrachalam who used to toil in the fields to eke out their daily livelihood are now making products that reach markets from Hyderabad to London.

"Women from Bhadrachalam in Telangana are making biscuits from millets - 'Shree Anna', and these biscuits, named 'Bhadradri Millet Magic', are reaching from Hyderabad to London... They have also started making 'Giri Sanitary Pads' and produced 40,000 pads in just three months..."

PM Modi said that those pads were distributed to nearby schools and offices at a very low price. He noted that these women joined a Self-Help Group and received training for the same.

"The mantra of 'Women Led Development' is ready to create a new future for India. Our mothers, sisters, daughters are today lending a new direction not only for themselves but for the entire society. You will also feel good when you come to know about the success of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. These women once used to work as labourers in the fields. They used to work hard all day for their livelihoods", PM Modi said during the Mann ki Baat program.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how women from Karantaka's Kalaburagi have created a "jowar" roti brand. They produce over 3,000 rotis daily through a cooperative, which are now not limited to villages but are sold in Bengaluru and via online food platforms, he said.

"The achievement of the women of Kalaburgi in Karnataka is also excellent. They have made jowar roti a brand. In the cooperative that they have formed, more than 3000 rotis are being made every day. The aroma of these rotis is no longer limited to the village. A special counter has been opened in Bengaluru. Orders are coming over online food platforms. Kalaburgi roti is now reaching the kitchens of big cities. This has had a great impact on these women, their income is increasing", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned a story of "self-confidence" and "self-reliance" from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat. Suma Uike who has received training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry joined the Self Help Group, has increased her income and also expanded her work.

"These stories from different states have different faces. But their glow is the same. This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. One such face is Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh. Suma ji's efforts are very commendable. She took training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry by joining the Self Help Group in Katangi block of Balaghat district. Thus she found her the path to self-reliance. When Suma Uike's income increased, she also expanded her work. This journey that started with a tiny effort has now expanded to 'Didi Canteen' and 'Thermal Therapy Centre'. In every corner of the country, countless such women are changing their fate and that of the country,' PM Modi said.

