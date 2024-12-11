New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Heated arguments between Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee during a discussion on the Disaster Management Bill led to repeated adjournments of Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Both of them accused each other of making personal comments. Kalyan Banerjee expressed an apology for his remarks but Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he is not accepting the apology and that the remarks "were an attack on women of India".

The controversial remarks were expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Minister of State for Home moved the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

In his remarks, Banerjee alleged non-cooperation by the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic. The remarks were rebutted by Rai with Scindia also supporting the minister.

Kalyan Banerjee took a jibe at Scindia over his belonging to an erstwhile royal family but the BJP member said that he has risen due to his hard work and people's blessings. He also said that Trinamool Congress member can criticise BJP for its policies but any personal remark will invite a response.

Kalyan Banerjee later told ANI that his remarks were not against any woman and he had apologised.

"I haven't said that for any woman but for Jyotiraditya Scindia. I have said sorry for that," he said.

Women MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over Banerjee's controversial remarks.

They called for Banerjee's expulsion and strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari lashed out at Kalyan Banerjee over his remarks.

"The repetitive comments that Kalyan Banerjee of TMC has been making against the women in Parliament - this is not the first time that he has commented, pointing out to Jyotiraditya Scindia that he is a ladykiller. Even earlier, he had commented that there are so many beautiful women in the House, but my attention is not distracted," she said.

"I think this is very unbecoming of a parliamentarian who hails from a state led by a woman - Mamata Banerjee leads West Bengal - and it is very unbecoming of him to pass such comments on women...He is repeatedly habituated to passing comments like this, which are very offensive to women. So, the women parliamentarians of Lok Sabha have met the Speaker, and we have met Kiren Rijiju and made our request for them to take harsh action on him so that he does not repeat it again," she added.

The BJP leader said it should also serve as an example to other parliamentarians that they should learn to respect women.

The House saw two adjournments due to verbal clash between Kalyan Banerjee and Scindia and was later adjourned for the day. (ANI)

