Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and said he was the voice of the underprivileged.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh. He was the voice of underprivileged, a popular public figure and an efficient administrator who made immense contributions to nation building. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends," the LG said on Twitter.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

