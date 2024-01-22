Bhopal, January 22: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior leader of the Congress, Kamal Nath, on Monday extended greetings on the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the countrymen.

Nath shared a video message on X and wrote, "When the construction of Ram temple started in Ayodhya, I welcomed it through a video message and congratulated the countrymen for this much-awaited event. The Temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya on the orders of the Supreme Court. Since there is a BJP government in the centre and the state (Uttar Pradesh), the responsibility to follow the order of the Supreme Court is on the BJP government." Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that "the way the BJP gave a political form to this programme is unfortunate and sad." "The way BJP has given a political form to this programme and tried to bring religion onto the political platform is unfortunate and sad. Lord Ram has always been the centre of faith for all of us and always will be. Politics on this is to mess with religious freedom and traditional traditions," Nath further wrote.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of our beloved Lord Ram, I once again congratulate the countrymen, bow at the feet of Lord Ram, and pray for the prosperity and happiness of the countrymen. May Lord Ram bless everyone, keep everyone healthy, fulfil everyone's wishes, and protect peace and brotherhood in the country," he added.

In the video message, Nath can be heard saying, "I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The countrymen had been expecting and aspiring for this for a long time. The Ram temple is being constructed with the consent of every Indian, and this is possible only in India." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Rahul Gandhi Stopped From Entering Temple: Will PM Narendra Modi Now Decide Who Will Visit a Temple, Asks Congress Leader (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.

