Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has slammed former chief minister Kamal Nath over announcement of holiday on Labour day and has said that Nath has not given work to anyone till date, that is why he was talking about holiday.

Mishra made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital on Tuesday.

"Kamal Nath cannot talk about giving work. He has not given work to anyone till date, only made an announcement. That is why now he is talking about the holiday on labour day. He is the same Kamal Nath who tricked the policemen by promising weekly off to them during the previous assembly elections. He also tricked people in the name of giving unemployment allowance and reducing the fuel prices," Mishra said.

When asked about Kamal Nath's remark that 'he is Hindu but not stupid', Mishra said, "There are only two leaders left in Congress party, one is Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh with whom the public is fed up and Kamal Nath, with whom the public is tired. If the Congress government comes to power, then they call Hindus intelligent and if BJP comes to power, they claim Hindu stupid."

Besides, when questioned about the talks going on the political corridors that BJP leader Deepak Joshi likely to join Congress party, Mishra said, "He is senior party worker and he has been in the cabinet with me. He is an able person and under his shed many leaders like me joined the party and got evolved. Deepak Joshi is our senior worker, we all are with him."

When asked about BJP offering freebies in Karnataka, Mishra said, "The situation of Madhya Pradesh is in front of everyone. Our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for daughters, and over 42 lakh Ladli Lakshmi are millionaires in MP. CM made Ladli Bahna Yojana for women, over 1 crore forms have been filled till now. We started the Tirth Darshan Yojana and Kanya Dan Yojana. Today, the whole country is following our policies." (ANI)

