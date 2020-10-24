Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Before calling me a liar, Kamal Nath should first ask his party leaders who called him the number 2 industrialist in the country, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

Talking to ANI, Chouhan said that the Congress leader should first talk with members of his own party before making any remarks.

"Yesterday Kamal Nath said that I was a liar for calling him an industrialist. He also asked me to reveal if there were any industries in his name in the country. I want to tell him that he should first ask this question to his party, Kamal Nath's party leaders called me 'Bhookha Nanga' and him the number 2 industrialist in the country," Chouhan said.

"Before pointing fingers at me, he should first look at his party, are his party leaders lying?" he added.

Several jibes have been exchanged between the two top leaders from Madhya Pradesh ahead of the upcoming by-polls for seats to the Legislative Assembly.

It started after Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar allegedly called Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'bhukhe-nange' (poverty-stricken) earlier this month.

An FIR has been lodged at Rajpur police station of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh against Gujjar over the same.

"Kamal Nath is another big industrialist, he is not as 'bhukhe-nange' as Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan used to have five acres of land earlier but now he has thousands of acres of land, as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar had said. (ANI)

