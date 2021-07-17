Mangaluru, July 17 (PTI) Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda, also known as Usain Bolt of Kambala, hasreceived a threatening call.

A person called Gowda over the mobile phone number, issued the threat, used abusive words and said he would teach the racer the history of Kambala, which is an annual buffalo race.

An audio-clip of the purported conversation has gone viral in the social media.

The caller, introducing himself as Prashanth Bangera belonging to a caste outfit, asked Gowda to meet him at his office in the city.

The racer expressed his inability to meet him there and said they can meet at Moodbidri, 34 kms away.

Then, Bangera says: I will come. Butwhen you come, shield yourback and bring yourfans." Following this, Gowda lodged a police complaint. Umanath Kotian, an MLA, and Abhayachandra Jain, former Minister, condemned the incident. The MLA said he would ask the police to take action.

